Naomi E. Booth
Naomi E. Booth, 87, of DuBois, died Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the DuBois Village.

Born September 7, 1932, in DuBois, she was the daughter of the late Merritt I. Edner and Genevieve (Miller) Edner. On July 25, 1953, she married Donald Lynn Booth in DuBois. They were married for 59 years before his passing in 2013. She was also preceded in death by her two brothers, Merritt Edner and Homer Edner, and a sister, Ruth Marie Edner Ramsey.

She was a 1950 graduate of DuBois High School and a 1954 graduate of Grove City College. After teaching school for a short time, she gave up her teaching career to become a full-time homemaker and mother.

Naomi was a member of Lakeside United Methodist Church in DuBois and her greatest joys were worshiping at church and being together with her family.

She is survived by two sons, Andy of DuBois, and John of Culpeper, Virginia; one daughter, Betsy of Evansville, Indiana; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

The family suggests that memorials be made to the Lakeside United Methodist Church in DuBois or the DuBois Village, 282 S. 8th St., DuBois.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no public visitation. The Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc. in DuBois is in charge of the arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com.

Published in The Courier Express from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Adamson Funeral Chapel
1312 Chestnut Avenue
DuBois, PA 15801
(814)-371-2934
