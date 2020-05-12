Nathan "Stew" Willoughby, 84, of Brookville, PA, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020, at the Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.
He was born on August 28, 1935, to the late William and Ruth (Heppard) Willoughby in Woodbury, NJ. He graduated from Pitman High School with the class of 1953. Stew married Sharyn Davis Barber on March 28, 1981; Sharyn survives him. He worked at Owens Illinois in Brookville from September 6, 1953, to August 31, 1999, when he retired as a production manager at the age of fifty-five. Stew was Catholic by faith. Stew loved lawn work and genealogy, and, in his youth, he was an incredibly fast speed roller skater. Above all Stew loved his family and will be dearly missed by each one of them.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his eight children; Bill (Judy) Willoughby; Shanny (Michael) Sowers; Mary Ann (Howard) Leighton; Jena Bradley; Nathan (Michelle) Willoughby Jr.; Jamie (Lori) Barber; Natalie (Doug) Willoughby; Susan (Daniel) Covington; twenty one grandchildren; Amy, Bill III, Ryan, Lindsey, Allison, Timmy, Leah, Brandy, Mychal, Amanda, Brittany, Dustin, Tiffany, JR, Gary, Shawn, Brian, Sami, Mathew, Katie, Chase; and thirteen great grandchildren; Trevor, Ava, Ben, Charlie, Zoey, Maya, Minnie, Quinn, Levi, Ivy, Gracelyn, Addie, and Emily.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in passing by one grandson; Timmy Manners; and one granddaughter; Aja Roof.
A private family viewing will take place followed by a private service which will be broadcast as a live stream from the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, ltd, 345 Main St., Brookville PA, 15825. The broadcast will start on Friday, May 15, 2020, at 2:45 p.m. The service will be officiated by Father William Laska. Interment will take place at Saint Mary's Cemetery, Rose Twp., Jefferson Co., PA.
Those who would like to receive a memorial folder/prayer card are invited to call the funeral home at 814-849-7375, leaving their name and address with the answering service. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Willow Run Sanctuary & Adoptions, inc, 381 E. Branch Road, Brookville, PA 15825. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com
The live broadcast may be viewed by entering http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/29313 into your web browser.
Published in The Courier Express from May 12 to May 13, 2020.