Nona Zellonis, 62, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at her residence in Punxsutawney.
On February 15, 1958, she was born to the late Joseph J. and Gloria (Dickey) Zellonis in DuBois, Pa.
Nona is survived by two sisters, Gina Torrell of Reynoldsville, Pa., and Teri Weyant of Reynoldsville, Pa., two nieces, two nephews, two great nieces, and two great nephews.
A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main St, Reynoldsville, PA 15851.
Published in The Courier Express on Feb. 25, 2020