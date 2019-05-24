Guest Book View Sign Service Information PA Simple Cremation 113 N Third Street Clearfield , PA 16830 (888)-602-7976 Send Flowers Obituary

Nora Lane, 89, of State College, beloved wife of the late Howard (Bud) Lane, died on Sunday, May 19, 2019, surrounded by her family.

She was born on December 23, 1929, in DuBois, PA, a daughter of the late Stanley Hoover and Ruth Dinger Hoover McNally.

Nora lovingly raised her own children and for more than 40 years provided home childcare for many other families. She was affectionately known as "Mamma Lane." During their marriage, Nora and Bud spent their leisure time camping with family and friends including a 3-month trip to Alaska. She enjoyed cooking and especially baking pies and annually made hundreds of pie shells for the Park Forest United Methodist Women's apple pie fundraiser.

Nora is survived by her daughters, Sandra Lane Malinich, Memory Lane Galipeau, Melody Lane and son, H. Park Lane and his wife Cheryl Kelly Lane, seven grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Blanche Hoover Taylor.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Merle Lane (Bud) on April 27, 1997, whom she wed on September 10, 1949. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Marion Hoover Miles and her son-in-law William Malinich.

According to the family's wishes there will be no public services. The Lane family suggests that memorial contributions be made to: Grane Hospice Care Centre County, 115 Union Avenue, Altoona, PA 16602.

