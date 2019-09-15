Home

McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home
345 Main St
Brookville, PA 15825
(814) 849-7375
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mount Tabor Presbyterian Church
7230 Route 36
Sigel, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Tabor Presbyterian Church
7230 Route 36
Sigel, PA
View Map
Norma (Mahan) Brown


1935 - 2019
Norma (Mahan) Brown Obituary
Norma (Mahan) Brown, 84, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 7, 2019 during a short stay at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Norma was born on March 14, 1935 to the late John R. and Nellie (Lewis) Mahan in DuBois, PA. After high school she went on to achieve her associate degree and became an LPN. Norma was a former owner and operator of the Serenity Hill Cabins in Cook Forest and an LPN at the Brookville Hospital. Norma was a past Matron of the Brookville O.E.S. as well as a past Mother Advisor of the Brookville Rainbow Girls and an Elder at the Mount Tabor Presbyterian Church.
Norma is survived by one son, Michael D. (Betty) Parker of Franklin, TN; one daughter, Anne P. (Bruce) Schueren of Dublin, OH; one stepson, Alan J. Brown Jr.; five stepdaughters, Anne Deforrest, Barbara Ginns, Jane Cuccu, Georgine Scott, Mary Toussaint; four grandchildren, Adam C. (Jessica) Schueren, Briden C. (Emily) Schueren, Ryan C. Parker, Matthew T. Parker; two step grandchildren, Vincent M. Uhrinek, Sean S. Uhrinek; and 11 additional step grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in passing by her husband, Alan J. Brown and one brother, Jerome R. Mahan.
Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 from 9 – 11 a.m. at the Mount Tabor Presbyterian Church, 7230 Route 36, Sigel, PA 15860. A memorial service will follow immediately after beginning at 11 a.m. and officiated by Rev. Boyd Edmondson.
Memorial contributions can be made in her name to the Mount Tabor Presbyterian Church.
Memorial contributions can be made in her name to the Mount Tabor Presbyterian Church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main St., Brookville, PA 15825.
Published in The Courier Express on Sept. 15, 2019
