Norma J. Light, age 81, of Locust Grove Apartments in Brockway, PA, died on Friday, April 19, 2019, at the DuBois Nursing Home.

Born on January 9, 1938, in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Norman and Margaret Conway Weilacher. On March 12, 1960, she was married to Charles R. Light and he preceded her in death on May 12, 2017.

Retired, Norma had been employed at the Brookville Glove Factory for 42 years. She was a member of the Moorhead United Methodist Church where she was a member of the United Methodist Woman, served as a member of the Witness Team and taught Bible as well as Sunday School for many years. Norma was active at the Brockwayville Depot and she loved to volunteer for many different activities. She also enjoyed crocheting and crafts. Norma also served as the family historian and genealogist and worked a lot with the Brockway Alumni Association Class of 1956.

She is survived by a daughter, Erin Marie (Butch) Adamson Jr. of DuBois; a son, Charles Robert (Hope) Light of Brockway; a sister, Virginia Adams also of Brockway; a brother, Lester (Pat) Weilacher of Monroeville, PA; and a grandson, Joshua Light.

A time for family and friends to extend sympathies will be held on Monday, April 22, from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Moorhead United Methodist Church in Brockway. a Celebration of Norma's life service will begin at 12:30 p.m. with Pastor Bob Trask officiating. Burial will be in the Wildwood Cemetery in Brockway.

Memorial donations may be made to the Moorhead United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 233, Brockway, PA 15824.

