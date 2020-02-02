|
Norma Jean Connor, age 79, of DuBois died Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at the DuBois Nursing Home.
Born on January 21, 1941, in DuBois, Pa., she was the daughter of the late James A. and Virginia D. (Nolder) Braund.
She was the manager and seamstress of Paris Cleaners on West Long Avenue in DuBois for 26 years. Previous to that, she had worked at the DuBois Hospital and in the cafeteria of both Wasson and Juniata Elementary Schools.
She had previously served on the auxiliaries of the Goodwill Hose Company, the DuBois Panther Midget Football team and the Gateway Quarter Midgets. She was a member of the PTA at the former South Avenue and Hubert Street schools and later was a teacher's aide at Wasson Elementary. She was a member of the Downtown Business Association where she served as the secretary/treasurer and was a member of the Car Show committee. She had also served as the Chairman of the Board and was a volunteer for the domestic violence group HOPE.
Norma is survived by five children: Donnie Connor and his wife Sherry of Reynoldsville, Pa., Scott "Buzz" Connor and his wife Rhonda of DuBois, Pa., Fred Connor and his wife Virginia of Brockway, Pa., Edward Connor and his wife Dawn of DuBois, Pa., and Robert Connor and his wife Kristy of DuBois, Pa.; two sisters, Bonnie Smith and her husband Tom and Debbie Braund, both of DuBois, Pa.; one brother, James Braund and his wife Susan of St. Augustine, Fla.; four grandchildren, six step grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and 10 step great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Cathy Connor, sister, Sandra Miller and a step granddaughter.
Visitation will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 2 – 4 p.m. and 6- 8 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. from the funeral home with Pastor Harold Hills officiating.
Burial will be in Salem Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to a .
Published in The Courier Express on Feb. 2, 2020