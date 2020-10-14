Norma Jean Parana, 82, of 171 Glen Mayo Road, Johnsonburg, died Monday evening, October 12, 2020 at her residence following a 4 month illness.
She was born on September 5, 1938 in Ridgway the daughter of the late Esther Lundblad Miller. On November 16, 1963 in St. Tobias Church, Brockway, she married Raymond J. "Bucky Parana and he survives.
She has lived in Johnsonburg since her marriage in 1963 and was formerly of Brockway. Norma was a 1959 Graduate of Brockway High School. She was a member of Holy Rosary Church, JBG. She was a loving grandma and great-grandma and loved spending time with all her family. Norma enjoyed being a housewife and mother and loved to travel about the US and was an avid reader.
Norma is survived by her husband at home, 3 children; Nancy Jean Parana of Bisbee, AZ, Kenneth Paul Parana of Bisbee, AZ and Raymond James Parana and his wife Elaine of Johnsonburg, 3 grandchildren; Wesley Plants and his longtime companion Rihanna Ferguson, David Plants and his wife Kaysea and Jessica Plants and her fiancé Devon Zilcoski and 14 Great-Grandchildren. She is also survived by 3 sisters; Violet Fortunato, Karren, Mrs. George Baka and Glenda Peterson all of Brockway. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
In addition to her mother, she is predeceased by sisters and brothers; Pearl Miller, Carl, Herbert and Tom Miller, Marlene Andrekovich, Donna Lindholm and Betty Miller.
Friends and family are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial for Norma Jean Parana to be celebrated on Saturday October 17, 2020 at 10 AM in Holy Rosary Church, Johnsonburg with Fr. David J. Wilson as celebrant. Interment will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery. Visitaion will be private.
Arrangements are under direction of the Anthony F Ferragine Funeral Home 401 Chestnut Street Johnsonburg, Pa
If desired, memorial contributions should be made to the Elk County Special Olympics
, P.O. Box 794, St. Marys, PA 15857
