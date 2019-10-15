|
Norma R. Shaffer, age 82, of DuBois, Pa., (Sabula area) died Sunday, October 13, 2019, at her home.
Born on March 12, 1937 in Penfield, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Paul & Margaret (Lamb) Rogers.
On July 3, 1967 in Winchester, Virginia, she married her husband of 52 years, George W. Shaffer. He survives.
Norma was a Registered Nurse for 35 years, retiring in 1992.
She was a member of HET Club Pennsylvania Dutch Chapter and The Wheels of Yesteryear. Together with her husband, she enjoyed traveling and going to car shows. She also enjoyed beading and making jewelry.
She is survived by a daughter, Jacqueline Ann Rebo of DuBois, Pa., and two grandsons, Paul and Jacob Soltesz, both of DuBois, Pa.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Rogers.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. and Thursday, October 17, from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. from the funeral home with Pastor Terry Felt officiating.
Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Penn Highlands Hospice, 100 Hospital Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Oct. 15, 2019