Norman Overman, 58, of Stump Creek, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at his home, after battling cancer.
He was born on January 6, 1962, in DuBois, the son of Lulu and Dale Overman and stepmother Thomasine Overman.
Norman was a hard-working man who loved his family, fishing, hunting, and all things outdoors.
He worked at Utilities and Industries in Reynoldsville for the last 7 years. Previously, he worked at Gregory Forest and Brookville Wood Products.
Norman is survived by his daughter Torie and husband Jeff Maxim and grandchildren Leah and Gage Maxim, from Soldier. He is also survived by his brothers Rusty Rearigh from Templeton, Paul, and Jimmy; and sister, Brenda. Also his extended family: mother-in-law, Janet (Polly) Clapsaddle, Lisa Haught ,Tommy Nicholson, Robert Nicholson, Charles Nicholson, Mike Nicholson, Dreama Smith, Rodney Nicholson, Belinda Sehlke.
He was preceded in death by his wife Roxann Overman, and father, Dale Overman.
A memorial service will be held for Norman and Roxann both on June 20, 2020, the in Chestnut Grove at 1 p.m. and a celebration of life will be after at 3 p.m. at Little Leo between Big Run and Punxsutawny.
Please send any donations to Penn Highlands Hospice as a thank you from our family for taking such good care of both Norman and Roxann.
PA Simple Cremation is assisting the family with arrangements.
A memorial service will be held for Norman and Roxann both on June 20, 2020, the in Chestnut Grove at 1 p.m. and a celebration of life will be after at 3 p.m. at Little Leo between Big Run and Punxsutawny.
Please send any donations to Penn Highlands Hospice as a thank you from our family for taking such good care of both Norman and Roxann.
PA Simple Cremation is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Courier Express from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.