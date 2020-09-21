1/1
Olympia Eunice "Enes" Pinge
1931 - 2020
Olympia Eunice "Enes" Pinge, age 89, of Route 219 Brockport, PA, died on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Penn Highlands DuBois.

Born on August 27, 1931, in Clymer, Pa, she was the daughter of the late Riccardo and Mary Josephine Cristini Genevro. Retired, Enes served as the Administrative Assistant to the Plant Manager at Brockway Glass Plant 2 for over 30 years. She was married to Michael Murgash and he preceded her in death on March 10, 1976. She then married Harry H. Pinge Jr. in 1983 and he preceded her in death on October 8, 2014.

She was a member of St. Tobias Church in Brockway. Enes loved to go bowling, buy scratch off lottery tickets and go dancing. Perhaps her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by a son Mark (Tracy) Murgash of Atlanta, GA; two sisters: Irene Koval of Erie, PA and Josephine "Pena" Freemer of Brockport; five brothers: Gene (Jonie) Genevro; Bruno (Joanne) Genevro and Tino (Eileen) Genevro all of Brockway; Frank (Anita) Genevro of Brockport; and Mario Genevro of Falls Creek and her grandchildren, Cameron and Amanda Murgash, both of Atlanta.

Along with her parents and her husbands, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Fino Genevro and Jimmy Genevro; and an infant sister, Bruna.

There will be no public visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 25 at 10 a.m. at St. Tobias Church in Brockway with Msgr. Charles Kaza presiding. All social distancing guidelines will be observed and masks will be required at Mass.
Burial will follow in St. Tobias Cemetery.
The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway is handling the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Tobias Church, 1135 Hewitt St., Brockway, PA 15824.

Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.

Published in The Courier Express on Sep. 21, 2020.
Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc
1033 4Th Ave
Brockway, PA 15824
(814) 268-2732
