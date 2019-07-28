|
Opal Marie Hawk Anthony, 78, of Stagecoach Road, died Thursday, July 25, 2019, at her residence. Services will be private.
Mrs. Anthony was born August 7, 1940, in Markleysburg, Pennsylvania and lived in Jones County for the past five years. She was the daughter of the late Samuel G. Hawk and Opal Glisan Hawk. She was a homemaker and an avid golfer. She was preceded in death by a brother: George Hawk and sister: Pauline Owings.
Mrs. Anthony is survived by her husband of fifty-five years: John A. Anthony, Sr.; children: JoAnne Anthony, Janice Beardsley (Dirk), Patricia Anthony, John A. Anthony, Jr., Michael E. Anthony, Sr. (Sheree); grandchildren: Richard Bryson, Scott Beardsley, Chasitie Branham, Rachel Lassen, Thomas Anthony, Justin Anthony, Shelby Anthony, Ashlyn Anthony, Michael Anthony, Jr.; five great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson; brother: Charles Hawk; several nieces and nephews.
Contributions may be made to The at www.cancer.org.
Published in The Courier Express on July 28, 2019