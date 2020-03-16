|
Paddy Kathleen (Ward) Daugherty, age 86, of Falls Creek, Pa., passed away peacefully to be with our Lord Jesus, on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Nelson's Golden Years in DuBois.
She was born on January 18, 1934, in DuBois, a daughter of the late Emily and Mike Ward of Reynoldsville.
She was married in 1964 to her loving husband, John Daugherty of Falls Creek.
In addition to her parents, Paddy was preceded in death by her husband, John Daugherty; three brothers, Bill Guthrie, Richard Guthrie, Don Guthrie; three sisters, Emily Swan, Shirley Puskas, and Gloria Jewel.
She is survived by her sister, Joni Britton (Ron Britton) Falls Creek; ex-husband, Richard Gibson, Christ The King Manor, DuBois; daughter, Patty Lee (Gibson) Kulbatsky (John L. Kulbatsky) Falls Creek; three sons, Richard Leroy Gibson (Denise Strosky) Cleveland, Tenn.; William (Bill) Hugh Daugherty (Kathy Daugherty) Falls Creek, and Johnny Dean Daugherty (Missy Daugherty) Falls Creek; eight grandchildren: Angel Kathleen Kochhar, Fort Worth, Texas; Adam John Kulbatsky, Brockway; Lane Gibson, Brockway; Cole Gibson, Salisbury, Md.; Trever Daugherty, Smithfield, N.C.; Lara Jill, DuBois; Lindsay Daugherty, Falls Creek; Kayla Daugherty, Falls Creek; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Paddy Kathleen was an amazing, beautiful person inside and out with a heart of gold. She had an infectious personality and made people around her smile and laugh. She would light up any room she walked into. She truly was one of a kind. She will be missed so dearly by everyone who knew her. She loved to be around her family and socialize with her friends. She also loved her many nieces and nephews. She was a member of the Falls Creek Eagles and the DuBois American Legion.
There will be a private family gathering in the near future to celebrate her life and share all the great memories we have of her. The family is very grateful for all the condolences.
Published in The Courier Express on Mar. 16, 2020