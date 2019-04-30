Pamela A. McCully Johnston, age 57, passed away on April 25, 2019 at her home in Cambria, CA., after a long struggle with cancer.



Pamela was born on June 23, 1961, in Clearfield to Stephen McCully and Patricia (Lewis) McCully of DuBois, PA.



She was a graduate of DuBois Area High School (class of 1979) and the University of Pennsylvania (class of 1983). She lived the past 33 years in California as a freelance writer and publisher.



She is survived by her parents and her husband Larry B. Johnston, Cambria, CA, her sister, Dr. Susan McCully, Baltimore, MD, her sister-in-law Dr. Linda Dusman, Baltimore, MD, her sister Leanne Thomas and brother-in-law Michael Thomas of Marlton, NJ, nieces Megan and Jenna Thomas and nephew Samuel Dusman.



As per her request, there will be no viewing or services. A private celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family.



Memorials may be made to a .