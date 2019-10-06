|
Pamela Coleen Chaney, 68, of Southport, NC and formerly of DuBois, PA passed away on October 4, 2019.
Pamela was born July 20, 1951 in Niagara Falls, NY to the late Lewis and Betty Chaney. She had a wonderful sense of humor and was filled with kindness and fun. Pamm graduated from DuBois Area High School, class of 1969. She attended the Robert Morris Junior College. In her younger years, Pamm appeared on the Clark Race Dance Show, a local production similar to American Bandstand. A member of the Volvo Club of America, Pamm served as the Secretary of the Northern Virginia Chapter of the VCA. She often attended the Import Auto Show, and was voted Ms. Import Auto Show. She moved to Washington DC in 1971 where she worked at George Washington University in the Dean of Students and Housing Office and as the manager of a graduate students' apartment building. While in the DC area, she volunteered for many years with the Animal Welfare League of Arlington. In 1993, she was employed by the National Association of Convenience Stores in Alexandria, VA, eventually retiring in September of 2016 as Director of Member Services for NACS. She moved to Southport, NC in September 2016 and quickly acclimated to her retirement community. Enjoying her morning coffee at the waterfront in Southport, she felt blessed to be living in such a beautiful peaceful place.
Survivors include her sister, Janine Johnson and husband Bob of St. James, NC; a step-nephew, Kevin Johnson of DuBois, PA; many other aunts, uncles, and cousins; and her niece-dog, Subie.
A celebration of her life will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Ocean View United Methodist Church on Oak Island.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ocean View UMC, 8400 E Oak Island Dr., Oak Island, NC 28465; or to Lakeside UMC, 420 First St., DuBois, PA 15801; or to Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Rd., Kanab, UT 84741; or to the SECU Hospice House of Brunswick, 955 Mercy Ln., Bolivia, NC 28422.
Published in The Courier Express on Oct. 6, 2019