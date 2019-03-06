Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Pamela K. Lecker, 68, of 1111 Windfall Road, St. Marys, died unexpectedly on Monday, March 4, 2019 at her home.

She was born in St. Marys on June 4, 1950, a daughter of the late Herbert and Helen Parana Wickett.

Pam was a lifelong resident of the area and was Catholic by faith. She worked at Osram Sylvania for more than 30 years. Her grandchildren were the light and love of her life, and she greatly enjoyed spending time with them. She also enjoyed time spent at her home and with her family.

She is survived by a daughter, Kimberly Andres and her husband Joseph of Treasure Lake and by three grandchildren, Mason, MaKenna, and Madyson Andres. She is also survived by three sisters, Beverly (Gerald) Ferragine of Johnsonburg, Diane Wickett of St. Marys, Laurie (Russ) Hanes of St. Marys and by a sister-in-law, Patty Wickett of St. Marys, as well as by numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and by a brother, Wayne Wickett in 2013.

A Memorial Service for Pamela K. Lecker will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Lynch-Green Funeral Home with Fr. Michael Gabler, officiating.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

