Pamela S. Tobin, 63, DuBois, passed away, Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Penn Highlands Healthcare in DuBois after a lengthy illness. She was born August 18, 1956 in Huntington, WV. She was the daughter of the late Martin & Myrna (Ferrell) Karetski. She just celebrated her 32nd wedding anniversary on June 25 to her husband Alan Tobin of DuBois.
She is a "1974" graduate of DAHS. She was a previous member of the Army Reserves 629 Transportation in DuBois. She was a secretary for Goodwill Industries for 24 years and Brockway Church of God for 28 years. Pamela enjoyed auto racing, Reynoldsville Falcons football games and traveling.
In addition to her husband, Pamela is also survived by two sisters Debbie Wright of DuBois and Kathy (James) Strouse of Reynoldsville, a brother Joseph Karetski of Reynoldsville, an uncle & aunt James (Patricia) Ferrell of Orlando, FL. and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pamela is preceded in death by her parents and a nephew Joseph Wright, jr.
Private visitation will be held on Saturday at the Leo Nedza Funeral Home of DuBois followed by a Graveside service at Temple Cemetery in Hazen with Rev. David Nagele officiating.
. Family suggest donations to either Brockway Church of God, 85 Charnisky Drive, Brockway, PA 15824; DuBois Home Health Nurses Penn Highlands Home Health, 100 Hospital Ave., DuBois, PA 15801.