Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
4:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Orthodox Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Panagiota Poulos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Panagiota "Pota" Poulos


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Panagiota "Pota" Poulos Obituary
Panagiota "Pota" Poulos, age 79, of DuBois, Pa., died Friday, December 6, 2019 at the DuBois Nursing Home.
Born on June 19, 1940, in Anthousa, Greece, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Eleni (Bouvious) Freskas.
On February 17, 1963, she married Thomas V. Poulos. He survives.
She was a self-employed seamstress and a homemaker.
Pota was a member of both St. Nicholas Orthodox Church in DuBois, and Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Altoona, Pa. She enjoyed her many trips back to her homeland in Greece. She also enjoyed sewing, needlepoint and crafts.
She is survived by two sons, Vasilios "Bill" Poulos and his wife Evelyn of Newark, Del., and Nicholas Poulos of DuBois, Pa.; two sisters, Mimiaka Stasinopoulos and Eftchia Papadopoulos; and three brothers: Kosta Freskas, Alkis Freskas and Andreas Freskas, all of Greece; and three grandchildren, Blair, Morgan and Panagiota "Mary" Poulos.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois.
A Parastas will be prayed on Monday afternoon at 3:45 p.m.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. from St. Nicholas Orthodox Church with Fr. Mark Meholick as celebrant.
Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 108 North 3rd St., DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Panagiota's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -