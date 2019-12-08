|
|
Panagiota "Pota" Poulos, age 79, of DuBois, Pa., died Friday, December 6, 2019 at the DuBois Nursing Home.
Born on June 19, 1940, in Anthousa, Greece, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Eleni (Bouvious) Freskas.
On February 17, 1963, she married Thomas V. Poulos. He survives.
She was a self-employed seamstress and a homemaker.
Pota was a member of both St. Nicholas Orthodox Church in DuBois, and Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Altoona, Pa. She enjoyed her many trips back to her homeland in Greece. She also enjoyed sewing, needlepoint and crafts.
She is survived by two sons, Vasilios "Bill" Poulos and his wife Evelyn of Newark, Del., and Nicholas Poulos of DuBois, Pa.; two sisters, Mimiaka Stasinopoulos and Eftchia Papadopoulos; and three brothers: Kosta Freskas, Alkis Freskas and Andreas Freskas, all of Greece; and three grandchildren, Blair, Morgan and Panagiota "Mary" Poulos.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois.
A Parastas will be prayed on Monday afternoon at 3:45 p.m.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. from St. Nicholas Orthodox Church with Fr. Mark Meholick as celebrant.
Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 108 North 3rd St., DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Dec. 8, 2019