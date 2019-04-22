Patricia Ann Giovanini, 66, of Huntersville, NC, died April 16, 2019. She was born on February 3, 1953 in Bradford, PA to the late Norm and June Benteen. Pat was a 35-year resident of Colorado Springs, CO, where she worked for the Pikes Peak Library District for 20 years until retirement. She also worked in the banking industry for over 10 years. Pat and her husband were long time members of Holy Cross Lutheran Church, where she was baptized into the Lord. Her hobbies included traveling, spending time with family, electronic games, and loving on the family dog, Zoe.
Survivors include her husband of 44 years, Dan; son, Gary Giovanini and wife Marissa Schnell of Denver, NC; daughter, Catie Giovanini and husband Branden Gulick of Sumter, SC; sisters, Jeanne, Lori, Nancy, and Nina. She is preceded in death by her sisters, Sue & Perri Ellen and brothers, Mike & Chuck.
Memorials may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network via pancan.org.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at Grace Covenant Church in Cornelius, NC at 1 PM Saturday, April 27. A reception will follow the service. James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family. jamesfuneralhomeLKN.com
James Funeral Home
10520 Arahova Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078
(704) 584-9004
Published in The Courier Express on Apr. 22, 2019