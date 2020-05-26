Patricia C. (Riley) Rio, age 85, of Mt. Pleasant Road, Penfield, PA, passed away at the home of her daughter on May 21, 2020 following a brief illness.
Born September 20, 1934 at her childhood home in Penfield, she was the daughter of the late Ellis Elmer Riley and Ina (Johnston) Riley.
On December 29, 1951 she married John "Jake" Rio who preceded her in death on September 21, 2014.
A lifelong resident of Penfield, she was a member of the St. Joseph Church of Force, PA.
Patricia is survived by: her sister, Norma Crawford of Penfield; three daughters, Beverly Fox of Penfield, Deannie (Bill) Levenduski of Penfield and Vicki (Ed Johnson) Gardner of Penfield; five grandchildren, Deana (Brian) LaBorde of Troutville, Danial (Brandi) Levenduski of Penfield, Heidi (Jared) Pannette of DuBois, Brandi (Phil) Levenduski of Palmyra, and Billie (Garrett) Kellar of Pittsburgh; and seven great-grandchildren, Alyssa and Alanna Whelpley, Rhianna and Derek Pannette, Liam and Rio Levenduski, and Riley, Rubee and Dean Kellar.
Besides her parents and husband, Pat was also predeceased by a son-in-law, Dennis Fox.
There will be no public visitation.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Patricia's family suggests memorial donations to the Bennetts Valley Ambulance and will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
The Ralph M. Geer Funeral Home of Penfield has been entrusted with final arrangements.
Published in The Courier Express from May 26 to May 27, 2020.