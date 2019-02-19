Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia L. "Pat" Young. View Sign

Patricia L. "Pat" Young, age 77, of Treasure Lake, PA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at the Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital in Brookville, PA. She was born on May 29, 1941 to the late Harlan A. and Dorothy E. (Kelchner) Young in Easton, PA.



Pat graduated from Easton Area High School with the class of 1959. She continued her education at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where she graduated as a music major and subsequently did graduate work. After graduation, she became a member of the Indiana University Alumni Association.



Pat's first job was with McGraw-Hill in Paterson, NJ. After several years, Pat then became an admissions counselor at Pennsylvania State University of DuBois. She worked in that capacity until her retirement. During that time, she also taught women's studies courses on a regular basis.



Pat's legacy is the large number of students whom she helped with personal, as well as academic matters. She was well respected by her students. Pat was known to be an accomplished clarinet player. While she was in high school, she was selected to play in the Pennsylvania district and state bands on several occasions.



Pat was an avid lover of animals, especially dogs. And animals had a natural affinity for Pat. On one occasion, a young wild grouse became imprinted on Pat as if it were her mother. It would appear any time that Pat left her house, the grouse would follow her to her car and for some distance. Pat spent time volunteering at the animal shelter in the DuBois area.



Pat is survived by three siblings; Gerald R. Young of West Greenwich, Rhode Island; Thomas H. Young of Simpsonville, Kentucky; and Jeanne E. Young of Lebanon, Pennsylvania.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home ltd, 345 Main St, Brookville, PA 15825.



Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Gateway Humane Society, 1211 Airport Rd., Falls Creek PA, 15840. Online condolences and other information may be found at www.mckinneydargy.com

