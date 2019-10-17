|
Patricia "Patti" Zuccolotto, age 63 of DuBois, PA died Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the DuBois Nursing Home.
Born on January 8, 1956 in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late James and Rochelle (Himes) Jamison.
On July 12, 1971 she married her husband of 48 years, Frank J. Zuccolotto. He survives.
She was a homemaker and attended First Baptist Church in DuBois. She was a woman of great faith and prayer, sending daily devotionals to her family and friends and always had an encouraging word. She enjoyed playing on her computer, going for rides and being an awesome Grandma, playing video games with her grandchildren. She loved anytime with her family.
Patti is survived by her two sons; (William Zuccolotto & his wife Michele of DuBois, PA and Marc Zuccolotto & his wife Ashley of Brockport, PA), two brothers; (Edward Jamison & his wife Barb of Brockport, PA and Jeffrey Jamison & his wife Lori of Luthersburg, PA), two sisters; (Donna Yale & her husband Denny of Lenoir, NC, and Susie Koppenhaver & her husband Keith of Troutville, PA) and nine grandchildren; (Alexandria, Lydia, Gabe, Jackson, Hannah, Bella, Jude, Cora and Brianna).She is also survived by a special aunt, Mary Reitz of DuBois.
She was preceded in death by one son (Jason Zuccolotto), one brother (James Jamison) and one grandchild (Levi Zuccolotto).
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 5PM – 7PM at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11AM from the funeral home with Pastor Mark Montgomery officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 197 Eastern Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Oct. 17, 2019