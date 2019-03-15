Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrick F. Carr. View Sign

Patrick F. Carr, age 32, formerly of DuBois, PA, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at his home in Pittsburgh, PA.

Born on July 11, 1986 in DuBois, PA, he was the son of Timothy Carr who survives and lives in Clearwater, Florida and Sharon (McWilliams) Carr who survives and lives in DuBois, PA.

He worked at Fox's Pizza in Pittsburgh.

Patrick was a 2005 graduate of DuBois Area High School and enjoyed playing the guitar and singing.

He also loved watching and participating in many sports and following all of the Pittsburgh sports teams.

He is survived by two sisters, Renee Mongold & her husband Steve of Chesapeake, VA and Alyssa Putnam & her husband Niles of Frederica, DE; two brothers, Brian Carr & his wife Brenda of Dallas, TX and Mark Carr of Pittsburgh; seven nieces and nephews, Ben, Kyle, Will & Josh Mongold; Dorian and Addy Putnam and Connor Carr.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Nancy & Sonny McWilliams and paternal grandparents, Dorothy & Jack Carr.

Visitation will be held Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, March 18, 2019 at 10 a.m. from St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.

Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Danville, PA.

Although flowers are appreciated, in honor of Patrick's love of animals, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Gateway Area Humane Society, 1121 Airport Road, Falls Creek, PA 15840 and / or Christ the King Manor 1100 West Long Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801.

