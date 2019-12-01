|
Patrick Robert Bell, age 60, currently a resident at the Jefferson Manor in Brookville, Pa., (a longtime Brockway resident) died on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at the Manor.
Born on January 13, 1959, in DuBois, Pa., he was the son of the late Robert and Bonnie Calhoun Bell. Patrick attended the Pilgrim Holiness Church in Strattanville. He enjoyed riding his tractor mowing the lawn, going out to eat, and watching the Steelers, especially his favorite Big Ben.
He is survived by a sister-in-law, Donna Bell of Munderf; two nieces, Brenna Bell, also of Munderf, and Eliza Brianne Foster of Las Vegas and a nephew, Brian Bell of DuBois. Patrick is also survived by several great nieces and nephews, as well as several aunts and uncles.
In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by a brother, Michael Bell and a sister, Cyndee Bell.
Calling hours will be on Monday, Dec. 2 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. also at the funeral home with Rev. Jim Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Lakelawn Memorial Park in Reynoldsville.
