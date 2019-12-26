Home

Paul Albert McKinley, age 64, of Keystone Road, Brockport, Pa., died on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Born on September 15, 1955, in DuBois, Pa., he was the son of the late Clarence "Bud" and Martha Holmes McKinley. On April 10, 1976, he was married to Ann Gankosky and she survives. Retired, Paul was a Hot End Operator at Brockway Glass. He was Protestant by faith. Paul was an avid sports fan, and he especially enjoyed cheering for the Steelers, Pirates and Penguins. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing, and collecting old oil cans and coins.
In addition to his wife Ann, he is also survived by three sons, Adam (Wendy) McKinley of Brockway; Thomas (Patsy) McKinley of Sacramento, Calif., and Michael (Amy) McKinley of Cranberry, Pa.; and a sister, Sherry (Richard) Wolfgang of DuBois. Paul is also survived by five grandchildren: Kyler, Brookelyn, Morgan, Landon and Braxton.
There will be no public visitation. A memorial service will be announced at a later date in January.
Memorial donations may be made to Fresenius Kidney Care, 635 Maple Ave., DuBois, PA 15801. The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Dec. 26, 2019
