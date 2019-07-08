Paul Allen Doane, age 87, of Rockdale, Pa., (Beechwoods) died on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Born on December 23, 1931 in Rockdale, he was the son of the late Jacob J. and Nettie F. Morris Doane. On November 13, 1952 he was married to Doris Louise Miller and she survives. Retired, Paul had been employed by the John T. Larkin Company in DuBois for over 25 years. He was a U.S. Army Veteran Korean War veteran, and was a member of the Beechtree Union Church. He enjoyed working on cars and riding motorcycles in his younger years. His greatest joy came from spending time with his wife and family.
In addition to his wife he is also survived by a son, Dean (Betty) Doane of Reynoldsville, PA; four daughters: Marla (Allen) Minns of DuBois, Norma (Ralph) Ryden of Byrnedale, PA, Beverly Gierlich of Denver, PA, and Bobbie (Rod) Shaffer of DuBois; a sister, Anna Belle Senior, also of DuBois; and a sister-in-law, Sara Raybuck. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by six brothers: Frank, William, Miles, Hiram, Leonard and Lou Doane. Calling hours will be on Monday, July 8 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 9 at 1 p.m. also at the funeral home with Rev. Terry Felt officiating. Burial will follow in the Beechwoods Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Beechtree Union Church, C/O Rev. Terry L. Felt, 3023 Beechton Road, Brockway, PA 15824.
Published in The Courier Express on July 8, 2019