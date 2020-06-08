Paul Brooks Burnside, 83, of Paradise Road, Punxsutawney, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020.
He was born a twin with his sister in Valley Bend, West Virginia on October 19, 1936, a son of the late Hoy Vance Burnside and Evelyn Marie (Crawford) Burnside.
Paul was the husband and faithful companion of Delores Carol (Dunmire) Burnside. The two were inseparable.
He was a member of the First Christian Church in Big Run.
Mr. Burnside was a United States Army Veteran serving during the Korean Conflict.
Paul worked as a lineman for communication for CSX Railroad for over thirty-eight years.
He was a member of the VFW Post of DuBois, as well as the Masonic Lodge of DuBois.
His enjoyments first and foremost where his children and grandchildren, followed by hunting and fishing.
In addition to his wife Carol, he is survived by four children, Daniel (Janet) Burnside of DuBois, Jean (Danny) Muth of Punxsutawney, William "Jay" (Maria) Burnside of Indiana, and Tom Burnside of DuBois; four grandchildren, Shawn (Elizabeth) Burnside, Lacey Burnside, Kyle Burnside, and Amber (Josh) Warren; three step grandchildren, Shannon (Jenn) Muth, Angie (Tyler) Clark, and Chris (Tricia) Muth; twelve great grandchildren; and one brother, Dave Burnside of Montrose, West Virginia.
Preceded in death by his parents, his twin sister, Pauline B. Tenney, three other sisters, Dorla Corston, Mary Louise Cougar, and Catherine Lucille Martin; two brothers, Art and Norm Burnside.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. til 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Big Run.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Joe Buterbaugh.
Military honors will be accorded graveside by the Jefferson County Veterans Honor Guard.
Interment will be at McClure Cemetery, Big Run, PA.
Memorial donations may be made in Mr. Burnside's memory to the First Christian Church in Big Run.
Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com
Published in The Courier Express from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.