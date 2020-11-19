Paul George Sylvis, 86, of Reynoldsville, PA, passed away surrounded by family on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. He was born on December 5, 1933, to the late Perry G. and Elizabeth D. (Daesey) Sylvis in Winslow Twp., PA.
Paul married Beulah M. Kougher on May 7, 1966; they celebrated fifty years of marriage before Beulah's passing on September 4, 2016.
He proudly served his country with the US Army, during which time he was stationed in Germany. He worked at Airco for ten years before its transition to Rola Jensen, where he worked for an additional ten years. He later retired as a truck driver for the Lindy Concrete Company. He was a long time member of the St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Reynoldsville and the Reynoldsville Grange.
Paul loved telling a good joke, woodworking, gardening, and lovingly cared for the Prospect Cemetery for over forty years. He will be dearly missed by his friends and family.
Paul is survived by his loving nieces and nephews; JoAnn (Mike) Bennett of Brockway, PA, Janet (Rick) Speck of Reynoldsville, PA, James Lindy Jr., of Reynoldsville, PA, Vicky (Todd) Humphrey of Reynoldsville, PA, Sam (Judy) Miller of Reynoldsville, PA, Gary (Sherry) Miller of Geneva, OH, Doug (Paula) Delp of Brockway, PA, Denny (Bridget) Delp of DuBois, PA, and Tim (Wendy) Kougher of Reynoldsville, PA.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in passing by one sister; Betty Spene, and two nephews; Barry Delp and Ronald Kougher.
Family and friends will be received on Friday, November 20, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 607 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851, beginning at 2 p.m. and officiated by Father William Barron. Interment will take place at Prospect Cemetery, Reynoldsville, Jefferson Co., PA. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Keystone Blind Association by visiting www.keystoneblind.com.
