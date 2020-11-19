1/1
Paul George Sylvis
1933 - 2020
Paul George Sylvis, 86, of Reynoldsville, PA, passed away surrounded by family on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. He was born on December 5, 1933, to the late Perry G. and Elizabeth D. (Daesey) Sylvis in Winslow Twp., PA.

Paul married Beulah M. Kougher on May 7, 1966; they celebrated fifty years of marriage before Beulah's passing on September 4, 2016.

He proudly served his country with the US Army, during which time he was stationed in Germany. He worked at Airco for ten years before its transition to Rola Jensen, where he worked for an additional ten years. He later retired as a truck driver for the Lindy Concrete Company. He was a long time member of the St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Reynoldsville and the Reynoldsville Grange.

Paul loved telling a good joke, woodworking, gardening, and lovingly cared for the Prospect Cemetery for over forty years. He will be dearly missed by his friends and family.

Paul is survived by his loving nieces and nephews; JoAnn (Mike) Bennett of Brockway, PA, Janet (Rick) Speck of Reynoldsville, PA, James Lindy Jr., of Reynoldsville, PA, Vicky (Todd) Humphrey of Reynoldsville, PA, Sam (Judy) Miller of Reynoldsville, PA, Gary (Sherry) Miller of Geneva, OH, Doug (Paula) Delp of Brockway, PA, Denny (Bridget) Delp of DuBois, PA, and Tim (Wendy) Kougher of Reynoldsville, PA.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in passing by one sister; Betty Spene, and two nephews; Barry Delp and Ronald Kougher.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, November 20, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 607 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851, beginning at 2 p.m. and officiated by Father William Barron. Interment will take place at Prospect Cemetery, Reynoldsville, Jefferson Co., PA. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Keystone Blind Association by visiting www.keystoneblind.com. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier Express on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-D'Argy Funeral Home
206 Main St
Reynoldsville, PA 15851
(814) 653-8256
