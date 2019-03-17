Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Joseph Mezser Jr.. View Sign

Paul Joseph Mezser Jr., age 55, of Broad Street, Brockway, PA, died on Friday March 15, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois.Born on May 6, 1963 in Pittsburgh, PA, he was the son of the late Paul Mezser and Joan Novak Mezser LaDuke. His mother survives and lives in Macomb, MI. On October 15, 1999 he was married to Jennifer McKay and she survives.Paul earned an Associate's Degree from Penn State in Liberal Arts and Sciences. Retired, he had been employed as a Product/Quality Control Engineer for General Motors and Jeep Truck as well as several other automotive lines. He was a member at St. Tobias Church in Brockway and enjoyed music, stereo equipment, technology in general and cars.In addition to his mother and his wife he is also survived by two daughters, Ryann and Audrey Mezser, both of Brockway; a sister, Debbie Mezser of Huntersville, N.C.; a brother, David (Lenora) Mezser also of Macomb, MI; and his step-father, Ronald LaDuKe.There will be no public visitation. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Tobias Church with Msgr. Charles Kaza presiding.Memorial donations may be made to the Clearfield County SPCA, 275 21st Street, Clearfield, PA 16830 or Mengle Memorial Library, 324 Main Street, Brockway, PA 15824.

