Paul L. Johnson, 87, of DuBois, PA died Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at his home.
Born on Dec. 4, 1932 in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late Arthur and Shirley (Muholland) Johnson.
On Oct. 4, 1958, he married his wife of 61 years, Catherine A. (Liedl) Johnson. She survives.
Paul was a veteran of the Korean War, having served in the United States Army.
Paul retired from Triangle Auto Springs after 24 ½ years of service. Previous to that, he had worked at the Jackson China Company in Falls Creek and the DuBois Brewing Company.
He was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church and was always busy doing something. Paul was charismatic and enjoyed being in the outdoors and working. He was a collector of ALL things and enjoyed being around people. Above all, he loved his family.
Paul is survived by six children: Barbara Cook and her husband, Steve, of Sykesville, PA; Jackie Andrulonis and her husband, Tim; Jim Johnson and his wife, Dana; Jean Beckes and her husband, Eric; and Tom Johnson and his fiancé, Denise, all of DuBois, PA; and Mark Johnson and his wife, Leigh, of Charlotte, North Carolina; a brother, Charles Johnson and his wife, Bev, of Fredrick, Maryland; grandchildren: Steven Cook, Cristy Davis, Mary Beth Robinson, Brady Johnson, Zach Johnson, Karley Johnson, Carrie Lockard, Kathy Beckes, Keaton Beckes, Ainsley Johnson, Lindsey Johnson, Emily Johnson and Caroline Johnson; stepgrandchildren: Jarred Andrulonis, Jayla Andrulonis, Ben Pfingstler and Jenna Pfingstler, and great-grandchildren: Jayda Robinson, Jasmine Robinson, Aaden Lockard, Carson Lockard, Reagan Lockard, Atti Pompeii and Brinley Davis.
He was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Johnson, and grandson, David Wray.
Due to current restrictions, there will no public visitation.
A public Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 10 a.m. from St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.
Social distancing requirements will be followed at the church.
Full military honors will be accorded by the members of the DuBois Area Honor Guard from the church.
Burial will be in St. Catherine Cemetery.
Memorials may be placed with St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, 116 South State Street, DuBois, PA 15801.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.