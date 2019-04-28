Paul L. Knight, age 40, of Brockway, PA, died Friday, April 26, 2019 at his home.
Born on August 8, 1978 in DuBois, PA, he was the son of Gary L. and Diane L. (Nestor) Knight. His parents survive.
Paul was a 1999 graduate of the C. G. Johnson Annex. He loved to walk at the DuBois Mall, Lowes, and Walmart. Paul enjoyed the outdoors and riding the family ATV. He was active in Arc of Jefferson and Clearfield Counties Recreation & Respite Club.
Paul is survived by a sister, Nicole Freas and her husband Kevin of Brockway, PA, a niece, Bella Freas, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. and Monday, April 29, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois.
A funeral service will be held on Monday morning at 11 a.m. from the funeral home with Pastor Robert Trask officiating.
Burial will follow in Beechwoods Cemetery.
Although flowers are appreciated, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Arc Recreation and Respite Club. 36 Hoover Ave., DuBois, PA 15801.
Published in The Courier Express on Apr. 28, 2019