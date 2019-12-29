|
Paul R. Anderson, age 70, died peacefully December 26, 2019, at his home in Falls Creek, Pa.
He was born July 23, 1949, in DuBois, Pa., to Mildred (Sprague) and Evear Anderson who preceded him in death. He is survived by his children, Michele (Dave) Lux of Akron, Ohio, Stephanie (Brian) Craig of Brookville, Pa., and Paul Anderson Jr. of Durham, N.C.; his siblings, Carl (Kathy) Anderson of Woodbridge, Va., and Carroll (Richard) Wilcox of Brockport, Pa.; and many nieces and nephews.
His four grandchildren, Cassandra and Corin Craig and Caroline and Aaron Lux, were the apple of his eye. Paul graduated from Brockway Area High School in 1967 and joined the Army Reserves. He retired from Brockway Mould as a career mould maker. Paul was Presbyterian by faith. He loved to travel, especially to historical places and visiting museums. Christmas was his favorite time of year and his home was always aglow during the holidays with outdoor lights, and his search for the perfect Christmas tree always made for fun and memorable stories. He will be dearly missed.
Calling hours will be on Sunday, December 29 at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and again from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday, December 30. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., also at the funeral home with Rev. Terry Felt officiating. Burial will follow in the Beechwoods Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Dec. 29, 2019