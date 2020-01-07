|
Paul R. Swartz, 91, of Brookville, Pa., passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at the McKinley Health Center in Brookville, Pa.
He was born on May 30, 1928, to the late Clarence N. and Mary (Orcutt) Swartz in Emerickville, Pa. Paul graduated from the Brookville High School with the class of 1946. He married Margaret E. Emerick on October 8, 1948; she survives him. He was in the 28th division of the United States Army, stationed at Camp Atterbury in Indiana State and in Germany during the Korean War. Paul was co-owner of Big Elm Car Mart in Reynoldsville, Pa., and worked in the auto parts department at Gromley Chevrolet in Brookville, Pa. He was the lead caretaker of the Emerickville Church of God Cemetery for many years. Paul had a lifetime interest in cars and loved animals.
In addition to his wife, Paul is survived by his daughter, Sandy Swartz.
In addition to his parents, Paul is preceded in passing by his son, Robbie P. Swartz, and two brothers, Robert Swartz and Everett Swartz.
Family and friends will be received on Thursday, January 9, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the McKinney-d'Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825. A funeral service will be held immediately following the viewing beginning at 11 a.m. and officiated by Pastor J. Ray Baker. Interment will take place at the Emerickville Church of God Cemetery, Pinecreek Twp. Jefferson Co.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Calvary Church of the Nazarene or Willow Run Animal Sanctuary and Adoptions, Inc.
Published in The Courier Express on Jan. 7, 2020