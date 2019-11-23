|
|
Paul Rohde Van Aken, 72, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019.
Born on July 4, 1947 in Ridgway, PA, he was the son of John Rohde and Ruth Geraldine (Rickard) Van Aken.
Paul was a graduate of Ridgway High School, Class of 1966.
Following high school, he served for over 21 years in the United States Army as a military policeman. He was then employed by Owens-Illinois, Inc., in Brockway, PA.
Paul enjoyed being a member of a barbershop quartet, a church choir, local musical productions as well as playing the banjo.
He was predeceased by his parents, John and Ruth Van Aken.
Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Christopher R. Van Aken (Lori) of Queensbury, NY, and Daniel R. Van Aken (Jennifer) of Chicago, IL; his grandchildren, Madeline and Charlotte Van Aken of Queensbury, NY, and Sydney and Emmerson Van Aken of Chicago, IL; his sisters, Rev. Gretchen van Aken Johnson (Ted) of Saint Augustine, FL, Kristin Van Aken Kennedy (Michael) of Barnet, VT; his brother, John Van Aken of Williamsburg, VA; also several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral service will be held in Brockway, PA, in the spring of 2020.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019