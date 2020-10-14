Paul Rushinski, "Papa" 87, formerly of Emerickville, PA, passed away on September 28, 2020, at his home in Leesburg FL. He was born on February 12, 1933, in Hazelton, PA. He served in the Army stationed in Germany. He worked as a truck driver hauling mobile homes for 45 years, retired to 10 years of delivering gas meters for U&I, then worked at Publix for 15 years in Leesburg until his death.



Mr. Rushinski attended the Methodist Church at Fruitland Park, FL and was former member of Lakeside Methodist Church, DuBois He enjoyed the outdoors and cross-switching during retirement.



He is Preceded in death by one brother - James Rushinski



He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Namoi Joanne Rushinski; brother - Martin Rushinski - Langhorne, PA; brother - Joseph Rushinski - Langhorne, PA; brother - Carl Rushinski - Langhorne, PA; His step-children Harold Barrett (wife, Patty) - Greensburg PA; and Cindy Carnahan (husband, Raymond) - DuBois PA; grandchildren: Rebecca Scapaira (husband, Kurt) - Las Vegas; Angela Morgillo (husband, Jamie) - DuBois; Rachelle Barrett - Annapolis, MD; 2 Great Grandaughters - Las Vegas.



A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at 12:30 pm at Lakeside Methodist Church, 420 First Street, DuBois. Memorial donations can be made to Cornerstone Hospice Foundation, 2445 Lane Park Road, Tavares FL 37778.

