Snyder-D'Argy Funeral Home
206 Main St
Reynoldsville, PA 15851
(814) 653-8256
Paul "Fred" Snyder


1934 - 2019
Paul "Fred" Snyder Obituary
Paul ""Fred"" Snyder, 84, of DuBois, PA passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, August 28, 2019.
Fred was born on September 8, 1934 to the late Clarence A. and Edith (Stone) Snyder in Warren, PA. Fred attended Falls Creek High School then, shortly after, served in the United States Army. He enjoyed working at Erickson's Corporation up until his retirement. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Falls Creek, PA. He had a great heart and loved to make people happy. He was also a big Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
Fred is survived by one daughter, Lesha Martinez of Dubois, PA; one granddaughter, Miranda Martinez of DuBois, PA; one grandson, Brandon Sisco of DuBois, PA; and two sisters-in-law, ""Jean"" Snyder of Beechwoods, PA, Ruth Grimm of Reynoldsville, PA; as well as some family in Colorado.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in passing by his wife, Carol Snyder, seven brothers, and one sister.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main St. Reynoldsville, PA 15851. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Sept. 1, 2019
