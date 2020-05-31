Paul T. "Vern" Devittorio, 72, DuBois, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Born July 26, 1947, in DuBois, he was the son of the late Armand A. and Mary A. (Aken) Devittorio.
Vern was married to Ellen Cuneo. She preceded him in death in 2010.
Vern graduated from the DuBois Area High School and attended Greer Heavy Equipment School. He was employed by Brockway Glass. Vern attended the First United Presbyterian Church in DuBois. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served from 1966 until 1969.
Paul is survived by a daughter, Mindy Devittorio, and his grandchildren, Brock and Dallas. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Debra Devittorio, and his brother, Mark Devittorio.
A public visitation will be held Sunday, May 31, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. at the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. from the funeral chapel with LaMarr Adamson CLP officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the DuBois Area Honor Guard. Interment will be in Lakelawn Memorial Park.
