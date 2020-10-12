1/1
Paul Thomas Pisarchick
Paul Thomas Pisarchick, 85, of North Street, Brockway, peacefully passed away at Highland View Health Care surrounded by his family on October 9, 2020.

He was happily married for 62 years to Jule Marie (Nowak) Pisarchick. She survives.

His greatest joys were his children, Paula (Mike and Karen Halpin) Adamatez of Charlotte, North Carolina, Thomas (Susan) Pisarchick, Carole Ann (Quinn) Lundberg, Janice (Randy) Bart, Mary Beth (Ed) Yahner, and Michael Pisarchick, all of Brockway. He is also survived by his grandchildren Adam, Tara, and Clay Halpin; Quinn and Quade Lundberg; Mackenzie, Gabrielle, and Demetria Bart; Joel, Gavin, Pierce, and Reese Yahner; Sylvia, Weston, and Parker Pisarchick. Paul also had the blessing of two great grandchildren, Connor and Ramona Halpin.

He was preceded in death by infant twin granddaughters, Mary and Elizabeth Halpin, and infant granddaughter, Anastasia Bart. He was also preceded in death by his parents, George and Helen Pisarchick and by siblings, Gertrude Hrinya, George Pisarchick, Jr, Anthony Pisarchick, Shirley Rula, and Donald Pisarchick. His sister, Ileen Moyer, survives, and will sadly miss her baby brother.

Paul proudly served his country as a paratrooper in the 11th Airborne Division of the U.S. Army. He was a machinist at Brockway Glass for 45 years. Paul was an accomplished athlete at Brockway Area High school and took pride in supporting his grandchildren at the various Rover sports. Paul was a coach for the Brockway Junior Olympic Wrestling team and one of the founders of the Brockway Wrestling Association. He was the treasurer for Brockway Midget Football. He was an avid hunter and gardener. Paul was a gifted woodworker and possessed a natural mechanical ability.

Family will receive family and friends at Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home in Brockway on Monday, October 12 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m.

Due to Governor Tom Wolf's COVID-19 mandate, we are permitted to have only 30 people in the building at a time. Please limit your stay inside during visitation so we can accommodate all who want to pay their respects. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Tobias Catholic Church at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 13 with Monsignor Charles Kaza as celebrant.

Interment will be at St. Tobias Cemetery with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Brockway Area Educational Foundation, the Brockway Grid Iron Association, the Brockway Wrestling Association, the Brockway Basketball Boosters, or the Brockway Cheerleading Boosters.

Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.

Published in The Courier Express on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
