Pauline A. "Paula" Posteraro, 88, a resident of Elk Haven Nursing Home and formerly of North St. Marys Street, St. Marys, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at Elk Haven, after a brief illness.
She was born June 4, 1931, in Byrnedale, daughter of the late Frank and Anna Gabor Levenduski. Paula was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of Bennetts Valley High School. She was a retired employee of the former St. Marys BiLo.
On October 3, 1953, in Byrnedale, Paula married Victor A. Posteraro, who preceded her in death on March 21, 1983.
She is survived by a daughter, Valerie Dippold and her husband Kris of St. Marys; two sons, Jeffrey Posteraro and his wife Melinda of St. Marys and Gregory Posteraro and his wife Anne of DuBois; eight grandchildren, Rachel Dippold (Chad Bleggi), Victoria Dippold (Chris Hurley), Seth Dippold, Anthony Posteraro (Alyssa), Claire Posteraro (Peter Basanti), Megan Berquist (Brent), Shawna Patton (Knox), and Tyler Posteraro (Becca); three great-grandchildren, Isabella, Giovonna, and Victor; and by two brothers, Joseph Levenduski and his wife Doris and Edward Levenduski and his wife Janice both of Byrnedale.
In addition to her husband and parents, Paula was preceded in death by a grandson, Michael Posteraro; a sister, Dorothy O'Leary; and by two brothers, John and Francis Levenduski.
Paula was a member of the Sacred Heart Church. She volunteered at the Sacred Heart Church and in the Elk County Catholic High School cafeteria. Paula was an avid baker, walker, and reader, and she enjoyed doing word searches. She enjoyed her family, especially her grandchildren, and was often a caregiver to her family members.
There will be no visitation.
A private funeral service will be held in the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Friday, April 3, 2020, with the Rev. Michael Gabler, OSB officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in the Sacred Heart Church at a later date and time to be announced.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Elk Haven Nursing Home, Activities Fund, 785 Johnsonburg Road, St. Marys, PA 15857.
Published in The Courier Express on Mar. 31, 2020