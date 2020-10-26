1/1
Pauline Ann Umbaugh
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pauline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pauline Ann Umbaugh, age 87, of David Lane, Brockway, PA, died on Friday, October 23, 2020 at her residence.

Born on February 20, 1933, in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Angelina Paruolo Gregorio.

On October 23, 1954, she was married to Jack Umbaugh and he preceded her in death on November 17, 1995.

Retired, Pauline had worked at Brockway Glass as a secretary. She was a member at St. Tobias Church in Brockway. She enjoyed reading, walking, baking and especially dancing with her husband. Pauline always put the needs of others before the needs of herself, and she never missed an opportunity to spend time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by three daughters: Amy (Thomas) Glasl of Brockway; Donna (John) Ferguson of Ashland, Ohio; Nancy (Chris) Sturnick of Jeannette, PA; one son: David (Mary Jo) Umbaugh of Toano, VA; and a sister, Elaine Nelson of DuBois. She is also survived by eight grandchildren: Jack, Anthony, Ben and Jenna Glasl; Stephen and Ashley Ferguson; D.J. (Lisa) Umbaugh; Paula (Colt) Canterbury and three great-grandchildren: Andrew and Mark Umbaugh and Duke Canterbury.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was also preceded in death by a daughter, Paula Jean Umbaugh; three sisters: Betty Baker, Rose Verne, Mary Marchiori; and three brothers: Pat, Dennis and Angelo Gregorio.

Calling hours were Sunday, October 25 at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 26 at 10 a.m. at St. Tobias Church in Brockway with Msgr. Charles Kaza presiding. Burial will follow in St. Tobias Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Mengle Memorial Library, 324 Main Street, Brockway, PA 15824 or the Brockway Volunteer Hose Company, PO Box 253, Brockway, PA 15824.

Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com,

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier Express on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc
1033 4Th Ave
Brockway, PA 15824
(814) 268-2732
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved