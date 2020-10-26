Pauline Ann Umbaugh, age 87, of David Lane, Brockway, PA, died on Friday, October 23, 2020 at her residence.
Born on February 20, 1933, in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Angelina Paruolo Gregorio.
On October 23, 1954, she was married to Jack Umbaugh and he preceded her in death on November 17, 1995.
Retired, Pauline had worked at Brockway Glass as a secretary. She was a member at St. Tobias Church in Brockway. She enjoyed reading, walking, baking and especially dancing with her husband. Pauline always put the needs of others before the needs of herself, and she never missed an opportunity to spend time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by three daughters: Amy (Thomas) Glasl of Brockway; Donna (John) Ferguson of Ashland, Ohio; Nancy (Chris) Sturnick of Jeannette, PA; one son: David (Mary Jo) Umbaugh of Toano, VA; and a sister, Elaine Nelson of DuBois. She is also survived by eight grandchildren: Jack, Anthony, Ben and Jenna Glasl; Stephen and Ashley Ferguson; D.J. (Lisa) Umbaugh; Paula (Colt) Canterbury and three great-grandchildren: Andrew and Mark Umbaugh and Duke Canterbury.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was also preceded in death by a daughter, Paula Jean Umbaugh; three sisters: Betty Baker, Rose Verne, Mary Marchiori; and three brothers: Pat, Dennis and Angelo Gregorio.
Calling hours were Sunday, October 25 at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 26 at 10 a.m. at St. Tobias Church in Brockway with Msgr. Charles Kaza presiding. Burial will follow in St. Tobias Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Mengle Memorial Library, 324 Main Street, Brockway, PA 15824 or the Brockway Volunteer Hose Company, PO Box 253, Brockway, PA 15824.
