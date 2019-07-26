|
Pauline Marie (DeSantis) Strawcutter, age 84, of Brookville, PA, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the McKinley Health Center in Brookville, PA with her family by her side. She was born on October 31, 1934, in Brockway, PA. Pauline was the daughter of the late Romeo and Norma (Fortunato) DeSantis. She was a 1952 graduate from Brockway Area High School. She was employed by Paris Cleaners in Brockway, Brockway Glass and Gateway Lanes in Brookville. She especially loved working at Tonell's Jewelry Store on Main Street Brookville where she would socialize with everyone that passed by.
On May 22, 1957, in Elizabeth City, NC, she married the love of her life, Robert Grant Strawcutter, Sr., who preceded her in death. Pauline was a member of St. Tobias Catholic Church in Brockway and most recently a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Brookville.
As a young couple, Pauline and Robert traveled and lived across the country while he was in the United States Navy. She was an avid bowler who was inducted into the WBA Hall of Fame and also served as a Bantam and Junior Bowling Coach. Pauline was a voracious reader and was proud of her Italian heritage and family.
Pauline is survived by two children, Lisa Marie (Kevin) Walter of Chandler, AZ and Robert Grant (Kristen) Strawcutter Jr. of Brookville, PA; and four grandchildren. She also leaves a sister, Virginia Smith of Brockway, PA and three brothers, Donald (Molly) DeSantis, Paul (Cathy) DeSantis and Richard (Lana) DeSantis all of Brockway, PA.
In honor of Pauline, memorial donations can be made in her name to the Gateway Humane Society or to the Hahne Cancer Center.
Family and friends will be received on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 2 – 6 p.m. at the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, ltd; 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, July 29, 2019 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 129 Graham Ave, Brookville, PA 15825, beginning at 10 a.m. with Father William Laska officiating. Interment will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery, Rose Twp., Jefferson County, PA.
Published in The Courier Express on July 26, 2019