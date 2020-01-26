Home

Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona
Pearle Marie Bellitter, Age 82, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on January 21, 2020, in Glendale, AZ.

She was born in Brockway, PA to the late Edward R Ceriani and Vera Chatfield Ceriani Mikelonis. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Anthony and brother Edward Robert Ceriani Jr and grandson Jeffrey. Pearle is survived by her daughters Libby Marie, Debra, Connie (David) Merrill and Renee (Mark) Douglas; grandchildren… Antonia, Alexandra, Sophia, Kayla, Ethan and Brittney and many nieces and nephews.

Pearle lived in Brockway through high school then moved to Buffalo NY, where she met Anthony and they began their family. In 1976, they moved their family to Glendale AZ, where they raised their family. She was an extremely devoted wife, daughter, mother and nana. She will be missed.

A visitation will be held Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 6:00pm- 8:00pm at Heritage Funeral Chapel located at 6830 W Thunderbird Rd. Peoria, AZ. Services will be held at St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church on Friday, January 24, at 10:30am. She will then be laid to rest with her beloved husband on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 10:00am at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.
Published in The Courier Express on Jan. 26, 2020
