Peggy J. Beckwith, age 64, of Soldier, PA, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at her home.
Born on November 21, 1954 in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Emma Jane (Smith) Town.
On May 21, 1995 she married Gene R. Beckwith. He survives.
Peggy retired from the Jefferson County Department of Public Welfare after 34 years of service as a caseworker.
She is survived by one daughter, Andrea Greenland and her husband Ryan of Clearfield, PA; three stepchildren, Todd Beckwith of Meadville, PA, Mark Beckwith and his wife Carrie of Burlington, N.C. and Sheila Thompson of Franklin, PA; one sister, Mary Jane Haag of Troutville, PA; two grandchildren and nine step-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Beverly Truesdale.
Visitation will be held Friday, April 5, 2019 from 4:00 - 6:30 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois.
A memorial service will immediately follow at 6:30 p.m. from the funeral home with Pastor David Nagele officiating.
Memorials may be placed with the Hahne Cancer Center, 100 Hospital Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801.
