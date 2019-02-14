Philip Gordon Bundy, age 65, of Marion Center, PA, died peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 7th, 2019, after a seven-month battle with cancer. He was born Sept. 12th, 1953, in DuBois, PA, son of the late Glenn and Orpha (Kohler) Bundy.
Philip is survived by his wife, Debra (Clark) Bundy; two daughters, Jolene Seese, Amanda Bundy; and three grandchildren, Ciara and Deven Ward, and Gavin Bundy; siblings: Richard, Douglas, Wanda Bundy, Patricia Clark, Lillian McClintock, Roseann Jacobs, and half brothers Glenn Jr. and Keith Bundy; stepsisters Patty Shaffer, Vicki Smith; and several nieces and nephews.
Philip was preceded in death by his brothers Kelly, Bradley, and his infant son, Gerald Bundy.
He was an amazing husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend who enjoyed hunting and fishing, as well as traveling and making memories with his family and friends.
After 40 years he retired from the gas and oil Industry at the age of 59.
In keeping with Phil's wishes there will be no viewing or services. Professional services by D'Alessandro Funeral Home & Crematory Ltd., Pittsburgh.
Condolences can be sent to: Debra Bundy, 353 Brady Rd., Marion Center, PA 15759.
