Philip 'Kenny' Maholtz
Philip "Kenny" "Teah" Maholtz, 63, of Bennett's Valley Hwy, Weedville, died Sunday, March 29, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by his family after a long, courageous battle with cancer. A son of the late Althea (Carpin) and the late Philip A. Maholtz, he was born August 14, 1956 in DuBois, PA. On April 7, 1990 he married Helene "DeDee" (DeCarli) who preceded him in death on January 30, 2014.
Kenny is survived by two children; Jason Jericho of Frederick, Md., and Casey (Paul) Mihalko of Uniontown, PA. Kenny adored being "PaPa" to his grandchildren: Hunter Jericho, Emma, Lucas, and Joseph Mihalko. Also surviving is his brother Raymond and his husband Eric Miller, of Erie, PA, as well as his nieces; Annette (Tony) Fenice and daughter Ashlyn of Force, PA and nephew, Blake (Cierra) Sechman, of DuBois, PA. Kenny is also preceded in death by his sister, Phyllis and her husband Jon Sechman, formerly of Penfield, PA. Also preceding him in death is a grandson, Elijah Mihalko.
Living all his life in Bennett's Valley, Kenny graduated from St. Marys Area High School in 1975. He worked in manufacturing as a Die Setter, all of his life; working at Keystone, GKN, and PMG, Philipsburg. Besides loving spending time with his grandchildren, family, and friends, Kenny loved playing softball, hunting, and fishing. Kenny loved being able to spend time with those that he loved and making people laugh and smile whenever he could.
The family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers during Kenny's courageous battle. We would like to send a very special thank you to Susan (Jeff) Hetrick. Susan helped take care of Kenny on a daily basis when he was able to come back home. Words could never express how very thankful we are for all of your tireless help. The family would also thank Fr. Mark Mastrian for the compassion you showed us during this time of grief.
At Kenny's request, there will be no public viewing and a memorial service will be held at St. Joseph's Church in Force, PA at a later date. Private interment will occur at the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. As per Kenny's wishes, donations can be made to your local Humane Society or to the Hahne Cancer Clinic, Penn Highlands, DuBois. If you currently smoke, please stop. If you don't, don't start.
The Ralph M. Geer Funeral Home of Penfield has been entrusted with final arrangements and the family will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Courier Express from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020