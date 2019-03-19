Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis J. Armanini. View Sign

Phyllis J. Armanini, age 82, a resident at Elk Haven Nursing Home in St. Marys, PA; (a former Crenshaw resident) died on Sunday, March 17, 2019.



Born on February 24, 1937 in Johnstown, PA; she was the daughter of the late James and Angelina Zamboni Tobin. Retired, Phyllis had been employed at Brockway Glass as an Inspector. She was a member of St. Tobias Church in Brockway.



Phyllis enjoyed shopping, playing bingo and working in her yard.



She is survived by 2 sons: James (Janette) Armanini of Penfield, PA and Scott Armanini of Ridgway. She is also survived by 2 grandchildren: Nicole (Scott) Macchi of Brockway and Cody Armanini also of Penfield. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by a sister Betty Moberg.



Calling hours will be on Tuesday, March 19 from 5 PM to 8 PM at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday at 2:00 PM also at the funeral home with Msgr. Charles Kaza officiating. Burial will follow in St. Tobias Cemetery.



Memorial donations may be made to Elk Haven Nursing Home 785 Johnsonburg Rd, St Marys, PA 15857 online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com Funeral Home Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc

1033 4Th Ave

Brockway , PA 15824

(814) 268-2732

