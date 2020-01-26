|
|
Phyllis M. "Penny" Federici, 62, DuBois, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at her home.
Born July 9, 1957, in DuBois, she was the daughter of the late Melvin "Mel" and Geraldine (Nolder) Johnson.
Penny graduated from the DuBois Area High School in 1975. She retired as a secretary from Brockway Glass. She loved crocheting, helping others, and spending time with her family and friends. Penny especially loved her dog, Baby, and her grandpuppies, Nadia, Luna Bear, and Triton. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church.
She is survived by two children, Leo "Lenny" Federici III and his fiancé, Courtney Lloyd, and Susanne (Cedrik) Kessler, and a brother, Richard "Richie" (Cheryl) Johnson.
Friends and family will be received Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. at the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc. Following the visitation, a funeral service will take place at 4 p.m. from the funeral chapel with Pastor John Miller officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the Gateway Humane Society, P.O. 678, Falls Creek, PA 15840.
Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Jan. 26, 2020