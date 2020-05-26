Priscilla J. Muth, age 67, of Reynoldsville, PA died Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital in Latrobe, PA.
Born on Oct. 19, 1952, in Punxsutawney, PA, she was the daughter of the late Leroy and Edna (Bair) Lockard.
On Sept. 24, 1977, she married Charles Muth. He survives.
She retired from DuBois Regional Medical Center as a registered nurse.
She was a member of the Christian Missionary Alliance Church in DuBois, enjoyed canning, camping and taking care of her farm animals.
Priscilla is survived by her children: Lisa Neiswonger and her husband, Michael, of Sykesville, PA; Laura Muth and her fiancé, Bryan English, of Clearfield, PA; and Nathan Muth of Cary, North Carolina; two brothers: Dennis Lockard and his wife, Barb, and Delvin Lockard and his wife, Nancy; and four grandchildren: Tia, Christian, Carter and Brenna.
She was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Emily Muth.
There will be no public visitation.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.
The Baronick Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc.is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on May 26, 2020.