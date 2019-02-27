Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph Eugene Depp. View Sign

Ralph Eugene Depp, 91, of Punxsutawney, died on Sunday, February 25, 2019, at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital. He was born on February 3, 1928, in Hamilton, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Harry Wade and Jane Larue (Buchannan) Depp. On May 25, 1980, he married his wife of 38 years, Linda Lee (Denton) Forrest. She preceded him in death on August 18, 2018.

Mr. Depp was a Master Chief Petty Officer in the United States Navy and served his country in three wars spanning over 30 years before his retirement. He then fulfilled a childhood dream of owning his own farm retiring for the second time in 1990. Ralph was also a pastor and spent much of his time serving the Lord at Sandy Valley Church in Reynoldsville, where he met and fell in love with his wife Linda. Ralph's long journey in life took him to many places making many friends along the way. Ralph was a humble man who was a peacekeeper, a farmer, a beekeeper, and a pastor.

Surviving relatives include three daughters, Christine Reinhart and husband Larry, of Punxsutawney, Jennifer Forrest, of Punxsutawney, and Joann Landry of State College; two grandchildren, Joshua Reinhart, and Jordan Landry; one sister, Helen Depp of Punxsutawney; and one brother, Raymond Depp and wife Eleanor of Reynoldsville.

Preceded in death by his parents; five brothers: James Depp, Paul Depp, Irwin Everett Depp, Byron Depp, and Russell L. Depp; and three sisters, Wilda Jane Ross, Lucille Anderson, and Susan Stanious.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Don Jones.

Interment will be at the Desire Cemetery.

