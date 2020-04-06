|
Ralph "Jim" Kramer Sr., 64, of Reynoldsville, Pa., passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at his home surrounded by family.
He was born on April 22, 1955, to the late Henry Richard and Jacqueline (Geer) Kramer in Knoxdale, Pa. Jim married Donna J. Nichols on June 17, 2000, in Reynoldsville, Pa.; she survives him. He worked at Hallstrom's Construction for 22 years. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, #540 in Reynoldsville, Pa. Jim loved hunting and working with wood. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He also liked to garden.
In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by five daughters: Christine (Marilyn) Kramer of DuBois, Pa.; Heidi (Jim) Delarme of Hazen, Pa.; Shannon (Orin) Taylor of DuBois, Pa.; Lona (Joe) Howard of Reynoldsville, Pa.; Kellie (Jason) Baca of Virginia Beach, Va.; one daughter of the heart, Mindi (Jeff) Leiberton of Reynoldsville, Pa.; two sons, Ralph Jr. "Jim" (Christina) Kramer of Reynoldsville, Pa.; Donnie Shaffer of Big Run, Pa.; one sister, Becky (Barry) Doyle of Florida; two brothers, Larry (Debbie) Kramer of Ohio; George (Sandy) Kramer of DuBois, Pa.; fifteen grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Jim is preceded in passing by a wife, Rebecca Smith; four brothers, Walt Kramer; Roy Kramer; Dickie Kramer; and an infant brother; and one granddaughter, Kayla Kramer.
A Celebration of Life will be announced and held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to any cancer research of the donor's choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851.
Published in The Courier Express on Apr. 6, 2020